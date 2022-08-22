Crew No. 2 of Vietnamese tank team competes at Army Games 2022
Four of the five targets were shot down in the Group 1 qualifying round by Crew No. 2 of the Vietnamese tank team in the “Tank biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow. Team 2 clocked in at 32 minutes and 21 seconds for the total round. That is a faster time than Vietnamese Crew No. 1 who ran the course in 34 minutes 53 seconds.
Crew No. 2 competes in the qualifying round of Group 1 of the “Tank biathlon” event, August 16 (local time). (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
The team includes team leader Vu Ba Trong, gunner Le Quang Hiep and driver Dao Ba Tu. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Crew No. 2 of the Vietnamese tank team traverses the hurdles. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Members of the crew quickly set up the machine gun to take down targets. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Official results from referees show that Crew No. 2 of the tank team of Vietnam took down four out of five targets, finishing the competition in 32 minutes and 21 seconds. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)