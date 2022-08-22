Crew No. 2 of Vietnamese tank team competes at Army Games 2022

Four of the five targets were shot down in the Group 1 qualifying round by Crew No. 2 of the Vietnamese tank team in the “Tank biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow. Team 2 clocked in at 32 minutes and 21 seconds for the total round. That is a faster time than Vietnamese Crew No. 1 who ran the course in 34 minutes 53 seconds.