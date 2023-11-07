World Laos, Mongolia intensify collaboration Leaders of Laos and Mongolia on November 6 signed seven cooperation documents, aiming to build ties in economic affairs, trade, investment, and tourism.

Thailand targets Japanese tourists at Osaka's Tourism Expo 2023 In a bid to revitalise tourism ties with Japan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently placed a spotlight on the Japanese market at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 held in Osaka.

Indonesia expedites training of medical specialists Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin on November 6 called for expediting the training of medical specialists to ensure the quality of public health care.

Indonesia aims to become world food barn in 2028 Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman expressed optimism that the country will become the world s food barn by 2028, and is determined to convert swamp areas into agricultural land.