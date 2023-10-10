Business Over 4,400 Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled to fix fuel pump errors Vietnam Registration reported that there were 4,407 Mercedes-Benz vehicles of more than 10 different models produced and assembled domestically and imported that must be recalled due to fuel pump errors.

Business Quang Ninh aims to develop modern IP system Under a planning approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, the northern province of Quang Ninh has 23 industrial parks (IP), the largest number among localities across the country.

Business EU firms’ confidence in Vietnam increases again: EuroCham The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham) announced on October 9 its Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the third quarter of 2023, showing that the BCI has regained its upward trajectory in the period, which offers a glimmer of hope for the Vietnamese business environment after a turbulent year.