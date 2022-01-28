The statue of Cuban national hero José Martí in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A floral tribute was paid to Cuban national hero José Martí at his statue in Hanoi on January 28 on the occasion of his 169th birth anniversary.





The ceremony was organised by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association of Hanoi in collaboration with the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.



Addressing the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén and Standing Vice President of HAUFO Tran Thi Phuong highlighted the significance of the activity, saying that it is to commemorate the Cuban hero's contributions to the Vietnam-Cuba relations.





The activity also aims to further strengthen and tighten the solidarity and friendship of the two countries’ people, they said.



José Martí, born in January 28, 1853 in Havana, was a prominent thinker and cultural figure, and unyielding revolutionary who made significant contributions to Cuba’s national independence in the late 19th century.





He also laid the foundation for the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba./.