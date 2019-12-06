Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces’ anniversary marked in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNA) – The Cuban Embassy in Hanoi held a reception on December 5 to mark the 63rd founding anniversary of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.
Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army attended the event.
Addressing the reception, Colonel Juan Miguel Garcia Montano, Cuba's military, naval and air attaché in Vietnam, reviewed the glorious history of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, and highlighted the strong and growing relationship between the forces and the Vietnam People’s Army.
For his part, Lieut. Gen. Cuong affirmed that as a close friend and comrade of Cuban people, Vietnamese people and army will always maintain solidarity with and stand by Cuba during the struggle for peace, national independence and socialism.
He showed his belief that under the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces will continue to make more achievements in the national construction and defence./.
