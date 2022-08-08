An ao dai show at the event (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Pretoria (VNA) – Various activities are being held to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



The activities, including film screenings, fashion shows, flag raising ceremony, culinary introduction, folk games, and sports tournaments, among others, will take place from August 6 to 28.



Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy and the Philippine Community in Tanzania, the event aims to promote exchanges and connections between citizens within ASEAN and Tanzania in the fields of culture, cinema and cuisine.



It drew the participation of officials and staff of the embassies and people of the three ASEAN countries who are living and working in the country as well as 200 Tanzanian youths, students and international friends.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien described the celebration of the 55th founding anniversary as an opportunity to connect cultures, introducing the characteristics of the ASEAN Community in general and of Vietnam in particular to local friends.



Meanwhile, Indonesian Ambassador to Tanzania Tri Yogo Jatmiko said he expected the cultural exchange will help Tanzanian youths have a better understanding of cultures in the ASEAN community.



Within the framework of the event, the Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania introduced Vietnam's culture and contributions to the ASEAN Community through the screening of two short documentaries "Welcome to Vietnam" and "The 37th ASEAN Summit”, as well as the ao dai show (traditional long dress) through the performance of Tanzanian models./.