Cultural Heritage Day helps spread Vietnam’s image to the world
The “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) is recognised as a National Intangible Culture Heritage, Social Practices and Beliefs category. (Photo VNA)
On November 25, 2005, the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In November 2008, UNESCO added the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands to the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNA)
On December 2, 2000, Ha Long Bay was recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage for the second time, thanks to its exceptional global value in geology and geomorphology. (Photo: VNA)
UNESCO recognised Hoi An ancient town as a World Cultural Heritage in December 1999. (Photo: VNA)
On December 1, 1999, My Son Sanctuary in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province was officially recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage. (Photo: VNA)