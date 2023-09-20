Culture - Sports Legendary music group Westlife to wow Vietnamese audiences in November Legendary music group Westlife on September 19 announced that they will return to Vietnam after 12 years and bring the world tour “The Wild Dreams Tour” to audiences in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

Culture - Sports Record of 100 artichoke dishes set in Lam Dong province Twenty teams with over 60 chefs from localities across Vietnam set a Vietnam record for cooking the largest number of artichoke dishes at one time with 100 dishes using artichoke at a cooking contest in Da Lat city in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on September 19.

Videos Video clip promoting Vietnamese cuisine launched A video clip entitled “Variations - Thousands of Ingredients, Cooking Millions of Vietnamese Dishes” was released recently to promote Vietnam’s rich culinary culture.