Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – A series of cultural, sport and tourism events will be held from April 9 – 18 in the northern province of Phu Tho to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation.



Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Dac Thuy said a plan for organising the events has been built by the local authorities.



Accordingly, in addition to ritual and festive activities, a running "Den Hung Spirituality Marathon 2024" will be organised in the Hung Kings Temple historical site with the competition of 6,000 athletes nationwide.



On this occasion, the province will inaugurate a bas-relief featuring "President Ho Chi Minh talking to officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army at Gieng Temple intersection”.



An art performance programme highlighting cultural heritage will be held on every Saturday evening at the Hung Vuong Museum in Viet Tri city.



A men's football tournament has kicked off, attracting the participation of 210 players from Viet Tri city, 13 districts, and the provincial Police and Hung Vuong University.



At a conference to discuss the plan to organise the celebration of the death anniversary of Hung Kings, and an “Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week 2024”, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Commitee Ho Dai Dung asked members of the organising board to strengthen coordination to completee tasks on schedule.



The commemoration of the Hung Kings comes on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 18 this year and is a national holiday. The practice of worshiping them in Phu Tho province was recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage in 2012.



Main rituals during the event include ceremonies to offer incense to Lac Long Quan and Au Co - the progenitors of Vietnam - as well as flower offerings at the monument featuring President Ho Chi Minh talking with soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army./.