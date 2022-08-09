Business New securities accounts hit near two-year low in July The number of newly-opened securities accounts dropped sharply in July to the lowest in about two years as stock market liquidity hit a monthly low.

Business Dak Lak prepares for export of passion fruit to China The Dak Lak province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is preparing necessary conditions for the shipping of local passion fruit to China, as the fruit has been officially allowed to enter the market.

Business MoIT recommends unfinished wind, solar farms negotiate energy prices The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Prime Minister about the mechanism for ongoing solar power and transitional wind power projects to enjoy the incentive price.

Business Sub-project approved for upgrading Nha Trang – Sai Gon railway section The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has approved an investment worth nearly 1.1 trillion VND (over 47 million USD) for a sub-project to upgrade the Nha Trang – Sai Gon railway section, which is part of the project to renovate and upgrade the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway route in the 2021-2025 period.