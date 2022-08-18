Karel Sys, President of the Czech Writers' Association, has been awarded a consolation prize at the 7th National External Information Service Awards in recognition of his contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture in the Czech Republic as well as promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.

The collection of Czech-Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Czech poems are edited by Sys and writer and translator Do Ngoc Viet Dung (Do.honza), also a writer, co-authored a collection of poems by Czech and Vietnamese poets.

The 762-page bilingual book, which includes works of many famous poets was honoured at the 7th National Foreign Press Award.

Vietnamese Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung appreciated Sys’s contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture and literary works in the Czech Republic, helping promote the relationship between the two countries.

The Czech writer said it was a great honour for him to receive the award.

It was difficult to translate from Czech to Vietnamese and vice versa, requiring the cooperation of many colleagues, he said, adding that cultural exchange will deepen the understanding between the Czech Republic and Vietnam./.

