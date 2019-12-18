Themed ‘Da Lat and Flowers’, the 8th edition of the festival will kick off at Lam Vien Square in the heart of Da Lat on December 20. The show will run until December 24, and there will be a space dedicated to the lives of local ethnic minorities set up on the banks of Xuan Huong lake.

Other new features include new flowers and plants with high commercial value on display around Xuan Huong lake, and the city’s new smart urban management centre is expected to enhance safety and security during the festival./.

