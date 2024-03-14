The Vietnam Classical Music Festival, organised from March 10-17, is gathering renowned Vietnamese and international music troupes and artists such as Song Hong Ensemble, Schubert in a Mug and pianists Nguyen Duc Anh, Liao Hsin-Chiao (from China’s Taiwan) and Tim Allhoff (from Germany).

It is noteworthy that 17 shows in the framework of the festival are taking place in a wide range of places, from the art street campus to the hillside street art space or the ancient villa in the pine forest of Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa.



A grand final concert will be performed by the participating artists along with artists from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Vietnam Youth Symphony Orchestra at Da Lat Opera House.



Da Lat was recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Music last October. The organisation of the classical music festival is expected to promote the city's actions to preserve and develop different music genres./.

VNA