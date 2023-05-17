The location of Lien Chieu Port which will be one of the key international gateways of Vietnam.(Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang targets to become an attractive logistics centre of the central key economic region by 2030, and the key gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor and an important link of the Asia-Pacific transport corridor by 2050.

The target is set in a project on developing logistics services in the city in association with the central key economic region and the East-West Economic Corridor for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which has just been approved by the municipal People’s Committee.

Under the plan, the logistics service industry is expected to contribute 11-12% of the city’s gross regional domestic product by 2030 and up to 15.5% by 2050.

Regarding the potential of logistics development in Da Nang, Duong Tien Lam, head of the representative office of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) in Da Nang, said that the central city has opportunities to attract cargo through this economic corridor as it boasts an international container port and international airport and a location at the beginning of the East-West Economic Corridor.

However, to unlock its potential, it is necessary for Da Nang to devise specific policies to increase the volume of goods in circulation including incentives for investment in for-export production and logistics facilities.

Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Le Thi Kim Phuong said that from now until 2030, the city has put forth solutions to research and issue new mechanisms and policies to facilitate container transportation activities via Da Nang seaport.



It will also provide support relating to land rent for logistics centre investment projects to encourage enterprises to invest in infrastructure construction, she noted.



To attract investment in the field of logistics, Da Nang city will study the formation of a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with Lien Chieu Seaport, Da Nang International Airport and Hi-tech Park being its centre. The FTZ will offer incentives for investors such as exemption/reduction of taxes and fees; simplify the procedures for issuing and extending work visas and work permits.



Da Nang will boost trade and investment promotion in the south-central provinces of Laos; strengthen linkages with logistics associations and enterprises in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and around the world.

There are 1,056 enterprises operating in the field of logistics in Da Nang, including 681 engaging in providing road freight transport services; 16 offering services related to sea transport and 30 enterprises providing agency, forwarding and shipping services./.