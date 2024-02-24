To cement this goal, the city has implemented specific plans and projects over the past 5 years, establishing a crucial foundation to capitalise on its position as a maritime gateway in the East-West Economic Corridor.

The Lien Chieu Port project, launched in 2022 with investment of over 138 million USD, spans over 450 ha and is to become the largest and most-specialised seaport in the central region.

Meanwhile, the coastal road to the port stretches nearly 3 km and has investment of nearly 49 million USD. The road will connect the port with National Highway No 1, featuring a high-grade A1 road with 6 lanes and no intersections, ensuring independent access to the port.

The West Belt Road project has investment of some 61 million USD. Once completed, it will connect the city’s transportation network with the Central Highlands through National Highway 14B, National Highway 1, the Ho Chi Minh Highway, and the Da Nang-Quang Ngai expressway section.

With major strategic investment projects conducted over recent years, Da Nang’s economic structure has undergone significant changes. This is gradually realising the goal set by the Party Central Committee, which is to develop Da Nang into an international coastal city./.

VNA