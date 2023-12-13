Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 became the first in Southeast Asia to receive the Welcome Chinese certification on December 11.

The terminal has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest among the three grades - Silk, Jade, Gold of the Welcome Chinese certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organisation China Tourism Academy under the China National Tourism Administration. Italy has four airports certified “Welcome Chinese” while France, Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia have one airport certified each.

To get the certification, the airport has adopted various measures, including displaying the Chinese language on signage, flight information screens, restaurant menus, maps, and its own website. Other efforts include providing complimentary hot water, having staff proficient in the Chinese language, offering shops that accept payments through UnionPay and WeChat Pay, and having tax refund counters.

Deputy General Director of the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) Do Trong Hau said the certification will improve the image of the airport and contribute to promoting Da Nang as a convenient and hospitable destination, thereby widely popularising local tourism services.

In March, the terminal also became the first in Vietnam to achieve a 4-star rating from Skytrax./.