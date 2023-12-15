The terminal has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest among the three grades - Silk, Jade, Gold of the Welcome Chinese certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organisation China Tourism Academy under the China National Tourism Administration.

To get the certification, the airport has adopted various measures, including displaying the Chinese language on signage, flight information screens, restaurant menus, maps, and its own website. Other efforts include providing complimentary hot water, having staff proficient in the Chinese language, offering shops that accept payments through UnionPay and WeChat Pay, and having tax refund counters.

In March, the terminal also became the first in Vietnam to achieve a 4-star rating from Skytrax./.

VNA