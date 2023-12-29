Da Nang expects 2024 economic growth at 6.5%
Da Nang’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is projected to grow 6-6.5% in 2024, which requires concerted and drastic solutions across spheres, the municipal Statistics Office said on December 29.
Da Nang’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is projected to grow 6-6.5% in 2024. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is projected to grow 6-6.5% in 2024, which requires concerted and drastic solutions across spheres, the municipal Statistics Office said on December 29.
To achieve the target, the central city needs to maintain the growth pace of some sectors like food production and processing, beverage production, and the manufacturing of electronic products, computers and spare parts for motor vehicles, according to Tran Van Vu, head of the office.
Besides, more solutions should be rolled out to handle difficulties facing declining ones such as wood processing, and prefabricated metal, rubber and plastic product manufacturing, he added.
Vu also suggested Da Nang maintain the growth of a number of economic spearheads, including lodging and catering services, administrative services, information and communications, and finance, banking and insurance, while continuing with economic restructuring, with attention paid to high-quality services, logistics, high-tech industry and agriculture, and fisheries.
The office reported that the city’s GRDP rose about 2.58% this year, making it rank 54th among the 63 localities in terms of economic growth.
Its economic scale was valued at more than 134.27 trillion VND (5.53 billion USD), up 9.72 trillion VND from the previous year, with ago-forestry-fishery making up 1.95% of the GRDP; industry and construction, 18.50%; services, 70.34%; and product tax, 9.21%./.