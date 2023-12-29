Business Sustained macro-economic stability critical to growth target realisation: Official Amid global uncertainties, the continued maintenance of macro-economic stability will form an important foundation for Vietnam to achieve next year’s growth target, said General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business National CPI up 3.25% in 2023 Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in 2023 is estimated to rise 3.25% year-on-year, meeting the target set by the National Assembly (NA), the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on December 29.

Business Vietnamese economy expands 5.05% in 2023: GSO Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is estimated at 5.05% in 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.