Business Nearly 20,000 vacancies available for workers in HCM City Nearly 100 domestic and foreign enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City – the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam - offered some 20,000 job vacancies at a job fair held in the city on December 17.

Business Experts suggest measures to lure investment in securities market World Bank (WB) experts have suggested several things that Vietnam should do to attract foreign investment in the stock market at the recent Inter-Agency Seminar on Unlocking the Potential of Vietnam’s Capital Markets.

Business Vietnamese fruits struggle with higher standards In light of the recent incident involving the destruction of two shipments of Vietnamese durians and peppers by the Japanese authorities, the vulnerability of Vietnamese agricultural exporters remains a pressing concern.

Business Over 20 firms recognised as “Vietnam Rubber” brands As many as 21 Vietnamese rubber enterprises have been branded with the trademark “Vietnam Rubber”, which was registered for the protection of intellectual property in China, India, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia.