Da Nang hopes to facilitate investment from Kazakhstan
Da Nang supports and will create the best conditions for Kazakh businesses when investing in the central city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh told Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh on December 18.
Hosting the visiting Kazakh ambassador, Chinh expressed his hope that the diplomat will act as a bridge connecting Kazakh businesses with Da Nang.
He briefed the guest on the city’s socioeconomic development situation, stressing that it has been identified as growth nucleus of the central key economic region, and is moving towards the “service-industry-agriculture” economic structure, and promoting foreign affairs and international cooperation.
Kanat Tumysh said that in recent times, the relationship between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has developed positively. However, that between Da Nang and Kazakhstan remains limited, only stopping at exchanging delegations and organising a few cultural diplomatic events.
In August, on the occasion of the working visit to Vietnam by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Zhumangarin Serik Makashevich, the two countries signed a joint action plan, including the consideration of the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Aktau city of Kazakhstan and Da Nang in the 2023-2025 period, he shared.
The diplomat proposed the two sides intensify cooperation in potential projects in construction, high technology, social housing, and tourism development./.