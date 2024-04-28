Culture - Sports First Int’l Jazz Festival Nha Trang opens More than 100 renowned musicians from the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the US and Vietnam are performing at the first International Jazz Festival that opened in Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Culture - Sports Xoe Thai - Unique cultural feature of the Thai ethnic people Visitors to the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien during holidays and festivals are sure to be captivated by “Xòe Thái” dance performances, which are accompanied by the lively sound of drums and gongs. Recognising the significance of this intangible cultural heritage, local authorities and people have been working hard to develop “Xòe Thái” into a distinctive tourism attraction.

Videos Artist Lưu Thanh Lan: Enduring love for sculpture As one of the rare female artists to pursue the art of sculpture, known as a creatively hardworking field, Lưu Thanh Lan has, with her passion and dedication over the past 30 years, established an extensive and impressive body of work across various mediums, such as stone, bronze, ceramic, and wood.