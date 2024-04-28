Da Nang hosts Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024
The two-day Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024 opened in the central city of Da Nang on April 27 evening.
Friendly match between Vietnamese football players (red) and a team of Brazilian football legends (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The two-day Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024 opened in the central city of Da Nang on April 27 evening.
Jointly held by the municipal People’s Committee and the Brazilian Embassy in Vietnam, this is a special cultural and sports event marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil, said the committee’s Vice Chairman Tran Chi Cuong.
After the opening ceremony, famous Vietnamese football players in the past and at present had a friendly match against a team of Brazilian football legends.
Striker Renan showcased his scoring prowess by notching four goals, while Igor found the back of the net twice, and Alexandro contributed one, leading the Brazilian team to a 7-1 victory over Vietnam.
Brazilian and Vietnamese stars also had an exchange with fans during the break when they reserved signatures on shirts, balls and sharing photos at the stand.
A Brazil football academy is expected to debut at the city’s V-Village in Hoa Vang district as part of the festival on April 28./.