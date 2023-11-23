In the first 10 months of 2023, the number of passengers traveling by train from Hue to Da Nang reaches about 74,000 passengers, and 79,000 on the Da Nang - Hue route. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In an attempt to improve service quality and serve passenger demand, the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has worked with localities, including Thua Thien – Hue, to boost its heritage tourism connection.

According to the VNR, the Hue – Da Nang section includes 12 stations with a length of 102 km. There are three stations located on steep mountain passes and nine that can welcome passengers.

In the first 10 months of 2023, the number of passengers traveling by train from Hue to Da Nang reached about 74,000 passengers, and 79,000 on the Da Nang - Hue route. The average number of passengers travelling between these two cities is 500 a day. Currently, 10 trains picking up and dropping off passengers in Hue and Da Nang are operated.

Travel time from Hue to Da Nang by train takes from 3.5 hours to four hours, however the trains can run into the centre of the two cities, making it convenient for passengers, especially tourists.

General Director of VRC Hoang Gia Khanh said that the company is developing a plan to soon realise this project. This includes detailed planning of train schedules and ticket prices, giving priority to services during “golden hours”, taking full advantage of the railway route that has been voted the most worth experiencing in the world.

Hoang Hai Minh, Vice Chairman of Thua Thien - Hue provincial People's Committee, said that Hue city prioritises developing tourism as a key economic sector. Thua Thien - Hue province is known as the land of heritage and festivals, attracting many domestic and international tourists. Therefore, organising a daily tourist train between Da Nang - Hue not only serves tourists but also connects the heritage lands of the central region./.