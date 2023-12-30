Da Nang IC, AI research and training centre established
Vietnam has more than 5,570 IC engineers at present, over 85% of whom are in Ho Chi Minh City, 8% in Hanoi and 7% in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Da Nang city in central Vietnam on December 30 issued a decision to establish an integrated circuit (IC) and artificial intelligence (AI) research and training centre.
The centre, to operate under the management of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, is formed on the basis of reorganising the Da Nang high-quality human resources development centre at the Department of Home Affairs.
The centre will perform such activities as research and training, technology transfer, and resources mobilisation in the fields of microchips, semiconductors and AI in line with legal regulations, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.
Vietnam is in need of high-quality engineers for the semiconductor industry, which holds great potential to create a breakthrough for sustainable economic development.
According to market research company Technavioa, the semiconductors market in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% between 2021-2025.
The country has more than 5,570 IC engineers at present, over 85% of whom are in Ho Chi Minh City, 8% in Hanoi and 7% in Da Nang city./.