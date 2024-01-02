Da Nang International Airport receives Skytrax’s 5-star rating
Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang has become the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to be certified as a 5-star airport by international airport rating agency Skytrax, according to Do Trong Hau, Deputy General Director of the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT).
Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang has become the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to be certified as a 5-star airport by international airport rating agency Skytrax (Photo: VNA)
It came nine months after the airport receing a 4-star rating from Skytrax thanks to its efforts in improving facilities and services to enhance passenger experience.
By the end of last year, there were only 19 airports and three airport terminals in the world rated 5 stars by Skytrax.
Amenities highly appreciated by Skytrax include business class lounges, baby strollers, children's play areas, shopping carts, prayer rooms, self-baggage drop and self check-in counters.
Business class lounge of Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal T2 became the first in Southeast Asia to receive the Welcome Chinese certification in December 2023.
The terminal has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest among the three grades - Silk, Jade, Gold of the Welcome Chinese certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organisation China Tourism Academy under the China National Tourism Administration. Italy has four airports certified “Welcome Chinese” while France, Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia have one airport certified each./.