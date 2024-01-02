Business Airlines ready for busy holiday travel Air carriers said they are prepared for busy end-of-year holiday travel as the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.

Business Hanoi-HCM City becomes world’s 4th busiest domestic air route The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City air route recorded over 10.8 million seats sold between October 2022 and September 2023, making it the fourth busiest domestic air route in the world in 2023, according to statistics from air travel data provider OAG.

Business 2024 remains challenging for wood sector: experts The year 2024 is forecast to remain a challenging year for wood industry, given several issues affecting the sustainability of production and export, according to experts.

Business Vietjet jubilantly welcomes int'l passengers on first New Year day On the early morning of the first day of 2024, Ho Chi Minh City has enthusiastically welcomed first international passengers to the city who arriving on a Vietjet’s flight from Melbourne, Australia to the southern metropolis.