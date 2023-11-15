Chairman of Da Nang People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh (R) and Director of USAID in Vietnam Aler Grubbs (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Authorities of Da Nang city always support projects of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and hope to sign more cooperation agreements on projects related to the environment, fintech, and green energy with the agency in the future, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.



During a reception in the central city on November 15 for Director of USAID in Vietnam Aler Grubbs, Chinh highly valued projects implemented by the agency in Vietnam, including an urban energy security technical assistance project in Da Nang, and those in education – training, and health.



These projects help enhance the capacity of localities to develop green energy, promote a circular economy, protect the environment, and support people with disabilities, Chinh said.





USAID’s projects also contribute to fostering collaboration between universities and businesses, improving teaching and research ability, and speeding up innovation, he added.



Grubbs said the two sides have effectively collaborated in programmes to enhance local capacities in reducing air and water pollution, waste management, and promoting the development of green energy.



USAID has been supported by universities, departments, and sectors in Da Nang to implement projects to assist people with disabilities, deal with areas contaminated with toxic chemicals, and promote green energy, she noted.



She expressed her hope that the two sides will work closer in more areas, and soon sign memoranda of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the coming time.



According to reports, the USAID-funded urban energy security technical assistance project in Da Nang was completed, focusing on developing green energy and circular economy, and training activities to improve capacity on green bonds, and green and sustainable finance for banks and financial institutions. USAID is also implementing two projects in Da Nang on health and education./.