Software Park No. 2, located along the iconic Han River in Da Nang, has received significant investment of nearly 1,000 billion VND (nearly 41 million USD), and meets international standards in the ICT and digital technology industries.

Da Nang has invested in a range of key projects, including the FPT Technology Urban Area project, with total investment of almost 1 billion dollars, in a bid to establish a “Silicon Valley” in Vietnam’s central region.

Da Nang currently has over 1,000 foreign direct investment projects with total investment capital of more than 4.2 billion USD. To facilitate investment activities, the city has introduced various support measures, with a focus on technology-driven sectors.

Boasting a strategic geographical location, Da Nang has set a host of ambitious goals and orientations. By 2030, the city envisions rapid growth in high-tech industry clusters, particularly in the ICT field, positioning these as one of three key pillars in the local economy./.

VNA