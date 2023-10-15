With a colourful body, these red-shanked douc langurs have been honoured by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as the “Queen of Primates”.

There is hardly any place where people and tourists can travel freely and see the animal near traffic routes like those at the Son Tra Nature Reserve.

This, however, provides favourable condition for poachers to set traps and illegally hunt this and other wild animals.

Patrols are regularly conducted by authorities to protect wild animals, especially the red-shanked douc langur.

In addition to strict protection, Da Nang has also taken measures to create a sustainable living environment for the red-shanked douc langurs in Son Tra Peninsula, such as minimising the impact on forests, creating additional food sources, and building bridges for the langurs to cross roads.

Da Nang has also promoted campaigns to raise awareness among residents and tourists about the importance of protecting the natural ecosystem.

Thanks to strict protection efforts, the population of red-shanked douc langurs has increased to about 1,300 individuals on Son Tra Peninsula. This reveals the major efforts Da Nang has made in protecting the endemic and iconic species./.

