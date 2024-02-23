At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang-based Dong A University has joined hands with prestigious Korean institutions namely Gyeongsan Institute of Science and Technology, Jeju National University, Daegu Catholic University, and Da Nang Software Entrepreneurs' Club (DSEC) to develop manpower in the fields of semiconductor, robotics, and information and communication technology (ICT).

Under a cooperation agreement signed in the central city of Da Nang on February 23, they will collaborate to train highly-skilled professionals and seek jobs for them in the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk province, ensuring that qualified graduates have access to promising employment opportunities.

Mutual support in R&D activities will be facilitated, including national and non-R&D projects fostering deeper collaboration between the RoK and Vietnam.

They will also hold business forums and networking activities focusing on the targeted sectors to strengthen cooperation between universities and enterprises.

Dong A students will gain invaluable exposure through joint training programmes with Korean companies, long-term internships at partner universities or businesses, and even the chance to pursue postgraduate studies in the RoK upon completing the global corporate partnership projects.

Luong Minh Sam, Chairman of the Dong A University Council, said the university is building a project to teach IT to students majoring in the Korean language or to teach Korean to IT students.

Prof. Bong-hwan Kim, Dean of the Semiconductor Department at the Daegu Catholic University, shared information about the model of a university's training institute located in a business. He said the university is ready to offer free training courses for the Dong A University's lecturers and students in the semiconductor field./.