Da Nang set to welcome 9.8 million tourists in 2020
The central coastal city of Da Nang aims to serve 9.8 million tourists in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 12.74 percent, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The city is building a night economic development plan in the field of tourism to realise the 2020 target.
Besides developing the domestic market, the city will diversify the international one in 2019-2021, focusing on potential markets such as France, Germany, Russia, Australia, North America, and India.
In 2019, Da Nang has welcomed 8.69 million holidaymakers, including nearly 3.5 million foreigners, up 30.7 percent from the previous year./.