Travel Hanoi stops receiving tourists from coronavirus-hit areas The Tourism Department of Hanoi has asked international travel companies to stop receiving tourists from areas with confirmed outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, and suspend outbound trips to epidemic-hit regions as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Travel Quang Ninh blocks entry of Chinese tourists over nCoV spread threat The northern province of Quang Ninh suspended entry of all Chinese tourists and self-drive tours from China from January 30 amid the widening threat from a new strain of coronavirus called nCoV.

Travel Foreign tourists to Lao Cai drop due to nCoV The number of international tourists visiting the northern border province of Lao Cai has dropped significantly due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Destinations Hoa Lo Prison Relic in Hanoi Hoa Lo Prison relic site, known in French as Maison Centrale (meaning central prison), is an attraction in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.