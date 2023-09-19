Participants at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The Da Nang Startup and Innovation Festival (SURF) 2023 will take place in the central city of Da Nang on September 29, according to the municipal Department of Science and Technology.



Addressing a press conference on September 19, Vice Director of the department Le Thi Thuc said a Da Nang – Seoul innovation space will be launched at the event, aiming to connect the innovation startup ecosystems of Da Nang and the Korean city.



At this event, at least 10 potential startup projects and five scientific and technological solutions will be presented, targeting to connect the supply and demand between startups and investors.



Domestic and international speakers and experts will join together in seminars on building Da Nang into an innovative city, attracting capital inflows for innovative start-ups, and boosting international integration of the local innovation startup ecosystem in the context of globalisation, Thuc said.



Furthermore, a number of other programmes and events will be organised in the framework of the SURF 2023, including an innovation startup exhibition using a virtual reality platform with about 100 participating booths, and an innovation startup competition.



According to Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Le Duc Vien, the local startup community has strengths in technology and has developed high-tech and information technology products with high quality.



Since 2020, the municipal authorities have implemented numerous policies to support innovative startups, with 27 startups receiving direct financial support worth over 5 billion VND (over 205,000 USD), Vien said, adding that the city has also offered various support forms for over 160 startup models, including 61 operating effectively.



The annual event, organised for the innovative start-up community in the city, is expected to support potential start-up projects, towards gradually forming venture capital funds and innovation startup ecosystems in the locality, and promoting partnership opportunities between the local startup community and foreign investors./.