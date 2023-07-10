Culture - Sports Women’s football: Vietnam lose 0-2 to New Zealand The national women's football team lost 0-2 to New Zealand, the co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium in New Zealand on July 10.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese in Japan hold sports festival The Vietnam Association in Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka prefecture of Japan, held a sports festival, the second of its kind, at Onga Sports Centre in Kitakyushu on July 9.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to host int’l powerboat tournaments for first time Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 will be held in the south-central province of Binh Dinh, making Vietnam the host for the first time, the provincial People’s Committee announced at a press briefing on July 9.