Ngu Hanh Son is a magnet attracting tourists thanks to its diverse natural landscapes, culture, history, religion, architecture, and art, associated with the land and people of Da Nang.

The Da Nang Museum is now digitizing and updating a digital heritage map with information about the heritage complex, to serve conservation and research efforts.

Da Nang will invest in and renovate conservation items to develop the area into a cultural park and a highlight of the Central Heritage Road.

The major cultural project is expected to elevate the Ngu Hanh Son relics complex in keeping with its rare values./.

VNA