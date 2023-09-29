Da Nang upholds cultural value of Marble Mountains
The central coastal city of Da Nang is known as a dynamic tourism destination and also boasts historical and cultural values, with Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) among the highlights. Local authorities are now working to preserve and uphold the site’s values, thus strengthening the sustainable development of the famous destination.
Ngu Hanh Son is a magnet attracting tourists thanks to its diverse natural landscapes, culture, history, religion, architecture, and art, associated with the land and people of Da Nang.
The Da Nang Museum is now digitizing and updating a digital heritage map with information about the heritage complex, to serve conservation and research efforts.
Da Nang will invest in and renovate conservation items to develop the area into a cultural park and a highlight of the Central Heritage Road.
The major cultural project is expected to elevate the Ngu Hanh Son relics complex in keeping with its rare values./.