Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son (Photo: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son worked with Da Nang authorities on June 10 to check on medical tasks underway for the upcoming ASEAN-36 Summit and related conferences.



He asked the local health sector to closely monitor water quality, ensure water security, and coordinate closely with relevant agencies to conduct medical tests of those arriving in Da Nang.



Preventive measures against COVID-19 such as social distancing and health monitoring should be undertaken at hotels.



Le Trung Chinh, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, said the city has also directed the local Food Safety Sub-Department to ensure food safety for delegates.



The city has asked the local centre for disease control to keep the environment clean and carry out health examinations of drivers and increase training for medical workers./.