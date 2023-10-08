Videos Localities gearing up for peak tourism season Localities are diversifying tourism products and stepping up promotion activities to attract both domestic and foreign holidaymakers in the remaining months of this year.

Travel Da Nang city promotes tourism in Indonesia The Department of Tourism of central Da Nang city introduced local distinctive tourism products in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 6, with a focus on the Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, golf and eco-tourism, cultural heritage, culinary experiences, nightlife entertainment, and prominent events and festivals.

Travel Con Dao set to become world-class eco-tourism destination by 2045 The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has set a goal of developing Con Dao into a world-class eco-tourism destination by 2045, heard a seminar held by the provincial People's Committee on October 6.

Travel Da Nang promotes MICE and golf tours from RoK The central city of Da Nang’s tourism department has boosted key tourism products – the Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions (MICE) and golf tour service in the Republic of Korea market – as more than one million Korean tourists visited the city in the first nine months.