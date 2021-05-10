Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on May 10, down 17 VND from the rate on the last working day in the previous week (May 7).



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from May 7.

BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,170 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, Vietinbank also raised both rates by 4 VND to 22,954 VND/USD (buying) and 23,164 VND/USD (selling).



During the week from May 3 to 7, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend and ended the week up 5 VND from the beginning of the week./.