Dak Lak holds Mid-Autumn Festival programme for ethnic children
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined more than 1,500 ethnic children at a Mid-Autumn Festival event held in Ea H’Leo district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on September 26.
Attending the event, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who chairs the Sponsorship Council of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, presents gifts to students with disadvantaged backgrounds at the event. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined more than 1,500 ethnic children at a Mid-Autumn Festival event held in Ea H’Leo district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on September 26.
The programme was co-organised by the Dak Lak authorities, the Sponsorship Council of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, and the Ministry of Labours, Invalids, and Social Affairs. On the occasion, 250 scholarships worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each and 120 bicycles were presented to disadvantaged students, and 1,500 other gifts to participating children.
The children were treated to musical and dancing performances and lantern parade.
Attending the event, Vice President Xuan, who chairs the Sponsorship Council of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, encouraged ethnic children, particularly those with disadvantaged backgrounds, to make efforts overcoming their difficulties and obtaining good academic outcomes.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, Dak Lak has over 500,000 children or 26.7% of its population. Many activities have been held for children in the province on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn festival, including free health checkups./.