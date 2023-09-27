Culture - Sports Vietnam eliminated from men's football at ASIAD 19 Vietnam men's football team have been eliminated from the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in China following a 1-3 loss to Saudi Arabia in the final match of Group B.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights long-lasting Vietnam-Cuba amity A photo exhibition showcasing the long-lasting relationship between Vietnam and Cuba took place in the central province of Quang Tri on September 26, marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam.

Videos Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival enacted in Hanoi’s Old Quarter A series of activities are being held in Hanoi’s Old Quarter from September 22 to September 29 to provide a meaningful experience for visitors, local people, and especially children during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to play three friendlies abroad in October The Vietnamese national football team will play three friendly matches with China, Uzbekistan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in October as part of FIFA Days.