The preparation includes supporting businesses and farmers in making the fruit meet related requirements.

Dak Lak province is home to more than 1,000ha of passion fruit, of which over 880ha are yielding 14,700 tonnes annually.

The planting area and production of passion fruit nationwide are continuously increasing, especially in Central Highlands localities. Currently, Vietnam grows the fruit on about 6,000ha across 46 cities and provinces with an annual output of 300,000-400,000 tonnes.

With relevant negotiations beginning in 2006, the General Administration of Customs of China agreed this year to pilot the import of Vietnamese passion fruit starting in July, making it the 10th Vietnamese fruit permitted to enter the market./.

VNA