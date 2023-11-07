Culture - Sports Ancient Vietnamese Royal Court Music gains global recognition over time This year, Nha Nhac, which refers to a broad range of musical and dance styles performed at the Vietnamese Royal Court from the 15th to the mid-20th century, marks the 20th anniversary of its accreditation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese referee called to manage World Cup qualifiers Vietnamese referee Ngo Duy Lan has been selected by FIFA, the global governing body of football, to officiate in the second qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup.

Culture - Sports US opens swimming lessons for Vietnamese coaches, athletes with disabilities The US Mission in Vietnam and the Sports Envoy Programme under the US Department of State in coordination with the Vietnam Paralympic Association opened a swimming master class for Vietnamese coaches and athletes with disabilities in Hue City, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 6.

Culture - Sports Festival honours Khmer traditional culture The Ooc Om Bok festival to worship the Moon will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on November 25-27, aiming at honouring the traditional cultural traits of local Khmer ethnics.