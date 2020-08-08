Sci-Tech First online exhibition platform to makes its debut in Vietnam The first online exhibition and fair platform in Vietnam, called HAWA Online Platform for Exhibition (HOPE), was introduced at a seminar held by the Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Wood Industry Association (HAWA) on July 29.

Sci-Tech IPv6 training to serve e-government development The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Sci-Tech Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths Facebook in collaboration with Vietnet Information Technology - Media Center (Vietnet-ICT), the University of Social Sciences and Humanities - Hanoi National University, HOCMAI Education System and Institute of Social Development Studies (ISDS) officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

Sci-Tech HCM City announces digital transformation programme Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.