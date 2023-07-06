Business State budget revenue from import-export down over 19% in H1 The State budget's revenues from export-import activities totaled 183.74 trillion VND (over 7.74 billion USD) in the first six months of this year, making up 43.23% of the estimate, down 19.19% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on July 5.

Business EU considered potential destination for Vietnamese rice The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has opened up unprecedentedly big opportunities for Vietnamese rice export. Thanks to preferential tariffs, the shipments of fragrant and high-quality rice to the EU have reaped encouraging results.

Business Vietnam to accelerate international economic integration: resolution Vietnam will work to step up international integration in general and international economic integration in particular, significantly contributing to growth model reform towards sustainability, according to a government resolution.