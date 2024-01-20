Day cake - A must-have dish for the H’Mong Lunar New Year
Women prepare banana leaves that have been passed through fire and thoroughly cleaned. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
The glutinous rice needs to be cooked over a low and even heat for about an hour, allowing it to thoroughly cook, become tender, and sticky. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
The more finely pounded, the chewier, more delicious, and more durable the cake becomes. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
After the glutinous rice has been finely pounded, skilled hands are needed to immediately shape the cake. It can’t be shaped once it has cooled. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
The first three cakes are offered to the ancestors as a gesture of gratitude and to express thanks to the heavens and the earth for the blessings throughout the year. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)