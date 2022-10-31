ASEAN ASEAN - India Start-up Festival 2022 held The ASEAN - India Start-Up Festival 2022 has been held in Jakarta, Indonesia, by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), in partnership with the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST), through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) of Indonesia and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) IIT Kanpur.

ASEAN ASEAN, partners promote agro-forestry cooperation The 22rd Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) was held virtually on October 26, during which participants hailed the continuous support and commitments of the three partners in the areas of food, agriculture and forestry.

World Malaysia’s furniture exports up 18% in seven months Malaysia's furniture exports recorded a sharp increase of 18% in the first seven months of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, despite many challenges facing the industry, the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC) has said.

ASEAN Thai Prime Minister visits Laos Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha on October 28 visited Laos to attend a foundation-laying ceremony of the fifth friendship bridge over Mekong River.