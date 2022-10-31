Death toll from Nalgae storm rises to 98 in Philippines
The death toll from Storm Nalgae has risen to 98, while 63 people remain missing and 69 others are injured, according to the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
Flooding caused by Nalgae in Cavite, the Philippines (Source: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The death toll from Storm Nalgae has risen to 98, while 63 people remain missing and 69 others are injured, according to the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
Most of the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro.
The authorities said that over 1.2 million people across the country have been affected by the storm, more than 150 cities and localities have experienced a power cut, and access to clean water was disrupted in seven areas.
About 150 roads and 60 bridges were isolated due to flooding, schools and sports events were closed and 116 domestic and international flights were cancelled over the weekends.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has directed the provision of support to hard hit areas. He is scheduled to conduct aerial inspections of submerged areas on October 31.
Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was initially estimated at 384 million pesos (6.62 million USD).
Nalgae is the 16th storm to hit the Philippines in 2022 and the second-most deadly cyclone for the country so far this year, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually./.