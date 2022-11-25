ASEAN ASEAN extends MoU on essential goods The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has extended the memorandum of understanding on the implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs) on essential goods under the Hanoi plan of action on strengthening ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, 2024.

Society World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly elect new Executive Committee The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), which is underway in Hanoi, elected a new executive committee with 40 members on November 24.

World EU-ASEAN workshop to focus on sustainable food The third workshop of the EU-funded “Farm to Fork” project will take place via videoconference on November 24-25, with the participation of experts, policy makers as well as public stakeholders from EU and ASEAN countries.

ASEAN Policy toolkit to strengthen ASEAN women’s entrepreneurship launched The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and the Government of Canada on November 23 launched the Policymakers Toolkit “Strengthening Women’s Entrepreneurship in National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Policies and Action Plans”.