Delegates at 22nd WPC Assembly highly value Vietnam’s development
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates to the 22nd WPC Assembly pose for a photo in Hanoi on November 24. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – International delegates at the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) have spoken highly of Vietnam’s economic and social security achievements.
The WPC’s 22nd Assembly is taking place in Vietnam from November 20 to 27 to convey a message that calls for joint actions for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the assembly, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort said Vietnam is one of the few countries in the world to have an economy that has kept growing even amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is recovering, which has clearly proven its appropriate transformation policies.
If there is any country succeeding in this regard, it is Vietnam, he said, noting that anyone can see Vietnam’s development efforts, how its economy is developing, and how its people are benefiting from policies, not only economic policies, but also social ones issued by the Party, State, and Government.
Without peace, there is no way to develop, he emphasised.
The ICAP President described the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership of the country to fulfil economic development and social equality targets as an important contribution to peace since peace means not only the silence of guns but also development for the sake of people’s well-being.
The fights against foreign invaders and for national liberation in the past are now a struggle for development and a better life for people in Vietnam. The inheritance of that ideology can be seen in national construction and the development efforts of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, according to Fernando González Llort.
Echoing the views, Carlos Ron, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among Peoples (ISB) of Venezuela, held that from a war-torn country, Vietnam has shown a new path of growth, a new path of prosperity, and is continuing with socialism.
He added Vietnam’s successes in implementing policies with the socialist orientation are showing the world that socialism can bring about benefits to countries and peoples.
Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Peace Council Hasan Tarique Chowdhury highly valued Vietnam’s progress made thanks to the Doi moi (Renewal) policy and the adoption of a socialist-oriented market economy.
He noted the country’s progress in fields such as agriculture, industrial development, and women empowerment should be an area of interest for developing countries in Asia and Africa to learn from.
Dr. Monisha Rios from the Solidarity Centre of Puerto Rico (Photo: VNA)Dr. Monisha Rios from the Solidarity Centre of Puerto Rico perceived that the increase in literacy, the changes in the society regarding women and gender equality, as well as climate change response efforts are giving a lot of hope and a great example to follow./.