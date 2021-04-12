Demand for laptops remains high amid work, study from home
Laptop sales, which began to boom at the beginning of 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak, remain strong as studying and working from home continue.
Illustrative image (Photo: FPT Shop)
Nguyen The Kha, senior director of mobility groups, FPT Shop, said the growth last year was 20-30 percent for retailers.
The high-end laptop segment alone achieved 60 percent growth, he said.
Many parents said while they were previously content with having one laptop at home to share with their children or let the latter use smartphones, they have now had to buy one for their children’s classes.
Realising the prospects in store, big players like Dell, Asus and HP are all launching new products in many markets, including Vietnam.
According to Dell Technologies, Asia is a market with a huge demand for gaming laptops, especially in China, the Republic of Korea and Japan, where e-sport is highly developed.
Vietnam is a promising market with rapidly growing demand, and so the latest products are launched in the country, it said.
More and more companies are involved in the production of gaming laptops, and so customers have many options in terms of prices, with those costing from 16 million VND to 25 million VND (700-1,080 USD) selling best.
Many retailers said certain brands are likely to be unavailable often since demand for them is rising and supply is being hampered by COVID-19.
Some said stocks are down 20-30 percent, and they are struggling to replenish them.
But despite the surging demand, prices of laptops have remained relatively stable, and many retailers are even offering discounts and free installation of programmes./.
