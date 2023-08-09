Illustrative Image (Photo: internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Health authorities in Laos have reported a significant increase in dengue fever cases across the country, raising concerns among officials and prompting urgent preventive measures.

The number of dengue cases in Laos has risen to 18,662 as 325 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by the Centre of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on August 8. Oudomxay province recorded the highest number of cases at 3,859.

Health officials confirmed one more dengue death in Lao capital Vientiane on August 8, taking the toll to 13 in the country in 2023, according to the report.

As the number of dengue fever cases continues to rise, health officials and medical staff are striving to increase public awareness of the dangers posed by this potentially deadly disease.

The Lao Ministry of Health urged people countrywide to remain vigilant, especially during rainy seasons, when dengue-spreading mosquitoes grow in number due to stagnant water accumulation in the surroundings.

Health officials across the Southeast Asian country are urging residents to take immediate action and implement preventive measures, including clearing potential mosquito breeding sites around homes and workplaces./.