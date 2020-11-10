Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on November 10.

Chien underlined that despite the impact of COVID-19, the cooperation between Vietnam and China in general and the two armies in particular has been maintained and flourished.

The common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries have been efficiently carried out, as well as targets for cooperation set this year.

In all circumstances, the relationship between the two armies will always be a pillar of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Chien said.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador voiced a hope that Chien, who recently assumed the position of Deputy Defence Minister, would contribute further to bilateral relations, especially in defence cooperation.

He affirmed that despite the complexities brought about by COVID-19, cooperation in defence and various other fields has been strengthened through practical activities, most notably the recent phone talks between the Chief of the General Department of Politics at the Vietnam People’s Army, General Luong Cuong, and Director of the Political Work Department at the Chinese Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General Miao Hua, as well as medical support for each country’s army in battling COVID-19./.