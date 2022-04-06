Politics President’s order on NA Standing Committee-approved ordinance announced The President’s order on the ordinance on the procedures for the People's Courts to consider and decide to send drug addicts from 12 to under 18 years old to drug detoxification establishments approved by the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in March was announced at a press conference on April 6.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Panamanian Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Panamanian Foreign Minister Érika Mouynes in Hanoi on April 5, hailing the minister's visit as contributing importantly to the maintenance and promotion of the friendship and all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Panama seek to deepen all-round partnership Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Panamanian counterpart Érika Mouynes in Hanoi on April 5 to discuss ways to strengthen partnership between the two countries across all fields including politics, diplomacy, economy, trade and agriculture as well as bilateral coordination at international and multilateral forums.