Politics National External Information Service Awards presented to winning Venezuelan group Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac has presented Vietnam’s National Foreign Service Information Awards to a Venezuelan group during his working visit to the country.

Politics Vietnam, Belgium bolster collaboration to support AO victims President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Éliane Tillieux hosted a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao and representatives from the Collectif Vietnam Dioxine Association and the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) in Brussels on November 7.

Politics Ambassador honoured for contributions to Vietnam-Canada relations The Senate of Canada on November 7 held a ceremony to honour Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia foster cooperation in military strategic research Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, head of the Vietnam Institute for Defence Strategy, had a working session with a delegation from the Department of Military Strategic Research under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces led by General Meas Vanna in Hanoi on November 7.