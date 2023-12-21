Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai arrested for bribe taking allegation
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai. (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security's investigation police agency has launched legal proceedings against and detained Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on charge of “receiving bribes” related to an oil trading company scandal, Lieutenant General To An Xo, the ministry’s spokesperson, said on December 21.
His detention is part of an expanded investigation into the case of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness; lack of responsibilities causing serious consequences; giving bribes; receiving bribes; and abusing position and power to influence others for personal gain” that occurred at Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited, and some relevant agencies and organisations.
Earlier, Mai Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited, and her deputy Nguyen Thi Nhu Phuong had been arrested for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.”
Also involved in this scandal, the police arrested Le Duc Tho for allegedly “abusing position and power to influence others for personal gain”, and Le Duy Minh, Director of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Finance, on charge of “receiving bribes.”/.