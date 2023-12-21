Society VFF leader pays pre-Christmas visits to Hanoi Archdiocese, Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on December 20 visited the Hanoi Archdiocese and Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and New Year.

Society Activities at Lao Cai int’l border gate surge toward year-end Authorities in the northern province of Lao Cai have implemented many solutions to speed up entry-exit procedures, creating the most favourable conditions for people to enter and leave the country as the number of people traverse through Lao Cai International Border Gate surge in the last months of 2023.

Society Ben Tre local fishermen better aware of legal operating regulations Thanks to drastic and effective measures, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has seen great improvement in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and control.