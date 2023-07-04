Deputy PM appreciates WB's support for Vietnam's development
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Executive Director of the Office Executive Director of the World Bank (WB) Group of Southeast Asia Wempi Saputra in Hanoi on July 4, speaking highly of the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and the WB that has helped the country promote socio-economic development and improve people's life quality.
Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang (R) meets with Executive Director of the Office Executive Director of the WB Group of Southeast Asia Wempi Saputra in Hanoi on July 4. (Photo: VNA)
The Deputy PM thanked the WB and the Office for helping Vietnam receive a grant worth 263.9 million USD from the WB Group's International Development Association (IDA) to carry out sustainable and inclusive recovery and development under the socio-economic recovery and development programme.
He went on to say that Vietnam is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and its Mekong Delta is the region hit earliest and hardest. In that context, the country always treasures and wishes to continue receiving the WB's assistance, in terms of not only financial resources but also policy advice and technical support, to help it surmount challenges and reach development targets
Quang also called on the WB to consider more flexible criteria and requirements so as to accelerate programmes and projects in Vietnam to soon bring benefits to local people.
For his part, Saputra congratulated Vietnam on its impressive development achievements, stressing that it is one of the fastest growing countries in the region, and not many countries could post a growth rate of 8% like Vietnam did in 2022.
He noted the WB and other development banks have analysed and pointed out six groups of major challenges to the world, including consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and challenges to food and energy security, which will substantially affect the WB's focuses and priorities for the time ahead.
The WB's priorities highly match Vietnam's development targets, he added, affirming the WB's continued support for the country./.