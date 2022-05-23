Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam aims to deepen partnership with UN, ESCAP: Diplomat Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam will attend the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 23-27, at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba promote cooperation in justice A delegation of Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Court led by Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Van Du paid an official visit to Cuba from May 18-21 to promote cooperation between the two court sectors and attend the 10th International Meeting on Justice and Law.